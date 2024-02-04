49ers fans wait hours in rain to send off team heading to Vegas

Hundreds of fans stood for hours in Santa Clara braving the rain and wind, just to see the 49ers before they flew to Las Vegas to play in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Come rain or shine, the 49ers Faithful stand by their team.

"I was here to support you guys 100%. Go Niners! Let’s get it in Vegas, man. Let's get that one more win!" said Roberto Chavez of Salinas.

Hundreds of dedicated fans stood outside Levi’s Stadium as the team headed to Las Vegas.

"Come on Brock Purdy, bring us the championship!" said one fan, who carried a life-size cardboard figure of Brock Purdy.

"I want Brock Purdy to win so badly because they talk about him so badly. He’s humble, he’s religious, he’s just an all-around good man. He needs to hold up that Lombardi, and I’m praying to God that happens," said Mary of Fremont.

Fans lined the street waiting to get a glimpse of the team buses leaving for the airport.

With a sixth 49ers championship on the line, fans say it’s long overdue for the team to win it all again. One fan wore a replica of the 49ers' last championship ring on his head, hoping to bring the team good luck.

"Well, it’s the fifth Super Bowl ring that was won back in 1995 against the San Diego Chargers. But I’m telling you the truth. It’s time to get rid of it. It’s time to retire it and let’s get number six," said Mark of San Jose.

"My parents grew up in the glory days and, unfortunately, I didn’t, but it’ll be really sweet if we get a nice [win] next week," said Bruce of Santa Clara.

49ers players and staff arrived safely in Las Vegas, ready to play in the most important game of the year – Super Bowl 58.