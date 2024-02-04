Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
High Wind Warning
until MON 8:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 1:15 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until MON 3:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

49ers fans wait hours in rain to send off team heading to Vegas

By
Published 
Super Bowl
KTVU FOX 2

49ers Faithful bear rain, winds to send off team to Super Bowl

Hundreds of fans stood for hours in Santa Clara braving the rain and wind, just to see the 49ers before they flew to Las Vegas to play in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Hundreds of fans stood for hours in Santa Clara braving the rain and wind, just to see the 49ers before they flew to Las Vegas to play in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Come rain or shine, the 49ers Faithful stand by their team.

"I was here to support you guys 100%. Go Niners! Let’s get it in Vegas, man. Let's get that one more win!" said Roberto Chavez of Salinas. 

Hundreds of dedicated fans stood outside Levi’s Stadium as the team headed to Las Vegas.

"Come on Brock Purdy, bring us the championship!" said one fan, who carried a life-size cardboard figure of Brock Purdy. 

"I want Brock Purdy to win so badly because they talk about him so badly. He’s humble, he’s religious, he’s just an all-around good man. He needs to hold up that Lombardi, and I’m praying to God that happens," said Mary of Fremont. 

Fans lined the street waiting to get a glimpse of the team buses leaving for the airport.

With a sixth 49ers championship on the line, fans say it’s long overdue for the team to win it all again. One fan wore a replica of the 49ers' last championship ring on his head, hoping to bring the team good luck. 

"Well, it’s the fifth Super Bowl ring that was won back in 1995 against the San Diego Chargers. But I’m telling you the truth. It’s time to get rid of it. It’s time to retire it and let’s get number six," said Mark of San Jose. 

"My parents grew up in the glory days and, unfortunately, I didn’t, but it’ll be really sweet if we get a nice [win] next week," said Bruce of Santa Clara. 

49ers players and staff arrived safely in Las Vegas, ready to play in the most important game of the year – Super Bowl 58. 