49ers host annual Hope for the Holidays giveaway at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers hosted their annual Hope for the Holidays gift giveaway at Levi’s Stadium on Tuesday. The team partnered with nine local nonprofits to help families who need it most.

The event definitely ushered in the Christmas spirit. There was music playing, hot chocolate, and most importantly, the 49ers sharing holiday love with their fans.

"Definitely Purdy and maybe Bosa," said Valeria Rodriguez. "Debo, yeah that’d be cool too, but his favorite player is Purdy. We’re excited!"

All they want for Christmas is to see the 49ers. Players and staff members gathered at Levi’s Stadium for their annual holiday event on Tuesday night. One hundred and seventy-five families throughout the Bay Area were chosen to attend the giveaway.

"It’s exciting! I just want to thank all the organizations for this opportunity. I’m still kind of in shock right now," said Serena, of San Jose.

Players stood at multiple gift stations, talking with fans, and loading up their cars with bags of food, household items, sunglasses, shoes, toys and, of course, 49ers gear.

"Yeah, I think this is one of the best events of the year, honestly. To be able to literally see kids smile as they drive by with their parents," said Quarterback Brock Purdy. "It doesn’t get any better than this, so we all love doing it. We just want to love our community."

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley food bank provided food for each family. The nonprofit says they serve 500,000 Bay Area families who struggle each month to put food on the table.

"We also have generous donors that have provided turkeys and other items. So, folks are getting what they can use for a holiday meal, in addition to lots of other fun, great items," said Leslie Bacho, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley CEO.

Tight End George Kittle says he loves Christmas and spreading holiday joy, especially alongside his teammates.

"I’m handing out blankets, Zenni sunglasses, and heaters. We’re kind of the miscellaneous station, but we’re very happy with our sponsors," said Kittle, 49ers. "It’s a great station. We’ve got offensive lineman and tight ends working together. Talk about a great run game!"

The giveaway was presented by U.S. Bank. The nine local organizations involved include the African American Community Service Agency, Bill Wilson Center, Boys & Girls Club, CityTeam, Mobilize Love, Menlo-Atherton High School, San Mateo PAL, San Jose Police Department and Modesto Gospel Mission.