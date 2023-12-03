Expand / Collapse search

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Eagles security chief ejected in NFC title game rematch

San Francisco 49ers
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers exchanges words with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Dom DiSandro at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dr

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face of the Eagles’ chief security officer.

Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles’ sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to touch DiSandro’s face with a closed fist.

Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

The game was a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game, won by the Eagles.