49ers offensive line honored by the House of Prime Rib in SF



Two San Francisco institutions came together on Friday night honoring a long-standing tradition.



The popular House of Prime Rib celebrated the 49ers by hosting a dinner for members of the team.

It was a chance for the players to enjoy each other's company in a relaxed atmosphere.

Joe Betz, the restaurant's owner, said he wanted to honor the players who are often overlooked and that's why the event is call "The Linemen's Dinner."

He started the tradition in 1987.

This was the 37th year he's given props to the offensive linemen who protect the quarterback.

"It's a great show of appreciation from Joe, appreciation for the city," 49ers center Jake Brendel said."Being able to come up here with the guys for a nice dinner. It's just a great honor."

Betz said the offensive line makes the 49ers the champions that they are. This dinner was a celebration of brotherhood and another winning season.

"It's a camaraderie. The offensive line is different from anybody else. They are a unit," Betz said. "They do get overlooked. Without an offensive line, you have no receiver. You have no quarterback. You have nothing."

And Betz won't get any argument from quarterback Brock Purdy, who is known for carving up the opposing team's defense when he's not cutting into prime rib.

"We've all stuck together. We've been through a lot together. Obviously, we have a lot more to do. I feel like our brotherhood has gotten really close," said Purdy.

The players enjoyed a meal together after clinching the number one seed in the NFC.

Aaron Banks is an East Bay native.

"I'm really excited to be here and be where we're at going into the playoffs and trying to win the Super Bowl," said Banks, a 49ers offensive guard.

The players said they are thankful for this gathering: to sit down and break bread together.

"The food is always lovely. I really enjoy it, like to keep it going as well," said 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.

It's a tradition that goes well with the winning culture of the 49ers.

"We got to win. We're obviously playing for a rich organization and has a history of winning Super Bowls and championships.

And that's the standard, so we're right where we want to be and the job is not finished," Purdy said he's excited to be able to play in front of the home crowd in the post season.

The 49ers still have one regular season game left against the Rams on Sunday.

They earned a bye week before going into the playoffs.

