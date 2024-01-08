49ers star Fred Warner and wife announce they're having a boy

article

It’s a boy! 49ers star Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, have shared that they’re expecting a baby boy come March.

In a sweet and moving video posted to Instagram, the couple made the reveal, with the Niners linebacker's priceless reaction: He's seen screaming with joy as his wife expressed her happiness with laughter and smiles.

The couple first announced the pregnancy back in October. Sydney Warner shared on Instagram, "The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives. Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable…the best is yet to come!"

The mother-to-be and former contestant on "The Bachelor" has been sharing her pregnancy journey and posting updates of her growing bump.

Accompanying the gender reveal, she wrote, "We love this little boy more than he can imagine!"

2024 is proving to be an exciting and memorable year for the Warner family, as the 49ers, the top seed in the National Football Conference (NFC), prepared to head into the playoffs.