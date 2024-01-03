49ers will balance rest, momentum going into Sunday's game against Rams

article

For 49ers fans, this week feels like a gift. Their team secured the NFC's number one seed going into the playoffs and with it comes a week of rest.

"Everyone's pretty confident going into these playoffs. Feels like this is our year," said Abel Rueda, a member of the 408 Faithful fan group.

But first, there's one more regular season game against the Rams.

"Brock is the only guy I for sure know I don't plan on playing," says 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Purdy will rest, and so will Christian McCaffrey who has a strained calf.

"I've played through worse. It's just one of those things where, right now in the situation we're in, precaution is probably better," said McCaffrey.

But a lot of starters will get time on the field. And they say, there is no holding back.

"I'm going to prepare like I'm playing no matter what," said Fred Warner. Adding Nick Bosa, "If you try to balance it, that's when things happen. So you just play like you always play.

Shanahan said he expects everyone to keep their head in the game.

"Guys' minds got to be right this week. Two bye weeks isn't good for anybody. That's why this isn't one," he said.

So the 408 Faithful said the group will be out in force. Their tailgate on Sunday will be bigger than ever.

"We're still going to represent our team and support them and be as loud as we can inside the stadium and outside the stadium for our team," said member Joe Yturralde.

Besides, they say, there's no love lost for the Rams.

"Whether we're playing backups or we're playing full strength, we don't want to take a loss to them," said Jesse Mendez of the 408 Faithful.

And so they say this week is about balance — resting for those who need it, without losing momentum going into the playoffs.

"The football gods have spoken, and they put us right in the right place," said Mendez.

The 49ers will take on the Rams here at Levi's Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 pm. The real chance to rest comes after that when the Niners have a bye week in the first round of the playoffs.