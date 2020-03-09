5 new cases test positive for coronavirus in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - The City of San Francisco confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.
According to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, the five patients are in isolation at their homes and they are all in good condition.
Each of the new patients had known contact with a person already infected with COVID-19, authorities said.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in San Francisco now sits at 13.