5 Petaluma bar security staffers arrested for allegedly seriously beating patron

Five people who work as security staff at a Petaluma bar were arrested Saturday night after allegedly beating a patron, police said.

The alleged victim called police around 11:30 p.m. and said he had been a customer at Jamison's Roaring Donkey bar on Kentucky Street. The 38-year-old man alleged that he had just arrived at the bar ten minutes before the altercation and had only had one sip of his first drink of the evening, something police say he backed up with a preliminary alcohol screening confirming his sobriety.

The man said he was in the restroom when a woman he did not know entered it and went into a stall. He said security followed her into the bathroom and told her she was not allowed to be in there. The man then said he "questioned the security staff's assessment of the situation," according to police.

After a verbal argument, security told the man he had to leave the bar. The man continued to argue with staff, who began to physically remove him, according to police. The man alleges that while he was being removed, security repeatedly struck him and forced him to the ground.

The man further alleges that after he was removed from the bar, security staff continued to assault him on the sidewalk in front of a neighboring business.

Police said an independent witness told them that while one staff held the man in a chokehold on the ground, the other suspects were punching and kicking him about his head. Police said he received "significant" injuries including swelling and bruising on the left side of his head, as well as lacerations and abrasions. He was treated at the scene and released.

Five security staffers were arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and criminal conspiracy. One of them allegedly had brass knuckles on his person, though it is not known if they were used. Two were on probation status at the time.

Jamison's closed for the evening, according to police, and there was no answer there when called on Sunday for comment.

Petaluma Police said they are attempting to obtain video footage and are looking for more witnesses. Anyone who may have video or who was present at the time is encouraged to contact Officer Nathan Good at (707) 781-1262 or at ngood@cityofpetaluma.org.