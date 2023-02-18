5 rescued, 1 hospitalized in Oakland apartment building fire

The Oakland Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm fire Saturday morning at an apartment complex along Alice St and 17th in downtown Oakland.

Authorities say it started around 5:00 a.m., and they evacuated all 96 units of the building.

People who live nearby report hearing an explosion around the same time. Firefighters reported 3 units were destroyed and 14 units were severely damaged.

Michael Hunt, a spokesperson for the fire department, says five people were rescued from the smoke and flames; one person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

"Great job by the crews to get there and contain the fire and mitigate the risk to nearby properties as well as make the five rescues of impacted tenants," he said.

ALSO: San Francisco family loses home after neighbor's house explodes

The building management and fire department are working to determine how many tenants can return to the building safely. The American Red Cross is helping those who are displaced.