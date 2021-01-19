Larger than life artwork celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg in San Jose

article

A tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being erected in the heart of Silicon Valley.

As the presidential inauguration is set to take place in Washington, D.C., a Stanford graduate is planning to put the finishing touches on a five-story public art piece of RBG on the side of the building at 2 West Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose.

Work was slightly delayed on Tuesday because of the high winds.

The piece is an original by San Bruno-based artist Chuba Oyulu, a Stanford alum and former biomedical engineer and molecular biologist.

Ginsburg was also a fellow at Stanford's Center of Advanced Study in the behavioral sciences in the late 1970s, a time when she was one of the leaders in the fight for equal rights for women.

The 85-foot high installation will be visible throughout downtown San Jose and illuminated at night.

The artwork will be 80 feet higher than Ginsburg was in real life. Known for her fiercely liberal opinions, the tiny Ginsburg stood only 5 feet 1 inch tall.

The artwork was commissioned by the building owner, DivcoWest, a private real estate investment firm headquartered in San Francisco. The 1910 building used to be the old First National Bank, and then the Bank of the West headquarters.

"RBG was more than a justice of historic stature, she remains a true American hero," said Heather Meyerdirk, managing director and head of capital strategies at DivcoWest. "As such, we hope that Chuba Oyulu's beautiful artwork will inspire the San Jose community and beyond for years to come."

Ginsburg joined the Supreme Court in 1993 and served until her death in September 2020.