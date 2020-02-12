5 Wuhan evacuees at Travis AFB with symptoms of coronavirus test negative

Five American evacuees who flew from Wuhan, China to Travis Air Force Base last week and exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus, have tested negative for the disease, the Center for Disease Control confirmed on Wednesday.

On Friday, the CDC said five passengers who arrived at the base in Fairfield had shown symptoms of the deadly virus and had fevers. They remained under isolation and underwent further medical evaluation where health officials tested samples which later came back negative.

There are 233 people under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base, down from the previously reported 234, after it was discovered that one of the returning passengers was counted and screened twice.

