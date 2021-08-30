5-year old boy attacked by mountain lion in Southern California

A mother saved her son from a mountain lion that had attacked him in the family's Sothern California yard.

The mountain lion dragged the boy about 45 yards when his mother heard him crying for help in Calabasas in Los Angeles County on Thursday. She rushed outside and started punching and kicking the lion until it let him go, according to authorities.

"He was apparently underneath an apple tree and the mountain lion initiated this attack, completely unprovoked," said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy. "The mountain lion actually dragged this poor little guy about 45 yards."

The boy was hospitalized with injuries to his head and torso, but is expected to recover.

On Saturday, wildlife officials said they tracked down and killed the mountain lion they believe was responsible for the attack.