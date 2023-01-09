50 Chihuahas rescued from 'filthy conditions' in Livermore

Roughly 50 Chihuahuas were rescued from a home in Livermore.

Police said the dogs were living in "filthy conditions" with many found in crates with no food or water.

The dogs were rescued, cleaned, and vaccinated, and some were taken to veterinarians.

Police said many of these dogs have already been placed in new homes while others were taken to Bay Area animal shelters.

The District Attorney's Office is investigating the homeowner for possible animal abuse charges.