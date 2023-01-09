Expand / Collapse search
50 Chihuahas rescued from 'filthy conditions' in Livermore

By KTVU staff
Published 
Livermore
KTVU FOX 2

About 50 Chihuahuas were rescued after being found in filthy conditions in Livermore, police said.

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Roughly 50 Chihuahuas were rescued from a home in Livermore.

Police said the dogs were living in "filthy conditions"  with many found in crates with no food or water.

The dogs were rescued, cleaned, and vaccinated, and some were taken to veterinarians.

Police said many of these dogs have already been placed in new homes while others were taken to Bay Area animal shelters.

The District Attorney's Office is investigating the homeowner for possible animal abuse charges.