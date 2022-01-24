$50-million cricket stadium proposed in San Jose

The world's second-most popular team sport could soon have a permanent home in the South Bay.

Santa Clara County and Major League Cricket are negotiating what both sides call a "world-class cricket stadium."

The $50-million project would be at the Santa Clara County fairgrounds in San Jose and could open as early as 2024.

The stadium could also be used for concerts. It will be able to hold 15,000 fans.

Cricket is the most popular sport in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and throughout Southeast Asia. It started in England and is similar to baseball.

SEE ALSO: Ahead of Olympics, Beijing district orders mass COVID-19 testing

Advertisement

Major League Cricket officials, who said they would put up a large sum of money, said the location and demographics make the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds suited perfectly for the development of a cricket stadium with one of America’s largest cricket fan bases located in the Bay Area.



"Cricket is a sport that’s increasing in popularity in the U.S. and Santa Clara County," County of Santa Clara District 3 Supervisor Otto Lee said in a statement. "The addition of an international cricket venue to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds would help attract large numbers of visitors from around the world to the region."



