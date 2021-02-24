$50K reward offered for information in assault on postal worker in San Francisco
article
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who assaulted a postal worker while attempting to steal mail.
Federal officials said the incident happened on Feb. 18 around 11:45 a.m. in 1800 block of Jones Street.
After the incident, the vehicle sustained substantial damage to its rear and front ends.