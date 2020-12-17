$50K reward offered in arson at San Francisco Armenian church

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's San Francisco Division announced a $50,000 reward on Thursday for information on the arson at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church.

The arson at the church's adjacent administration building happened on Sept. 17 at around 4 a.m. in the city's Presidio Heights neighborhood. Fire, heavy smoke and water destroyed church records, and ripped through its library and Sunday school, causing significant damage to the church itself.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Arson damage at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in San Francisco on September 17, 2020. Photos courtesy FBI.

In July, someone sprayed hateful graffiti on Parkmerced's KZV Armenian school, the only Armenian school in Northern California. Then in September, two days after the church fire, gunshots were fired at the school. The FBI said they don't know for sure if the incidents are related.

"This act of violence was not just an attack on a building, but on a congregation. This was an attack on a community," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair. The agent said no matter how insignificant you think the lead may be, you should come forward with that information and the FBI will thoroughly investigate.

The FBI has been assisting the San Francisco Police Department in this arson investigation. SFPD Chief Bill Scott said they were grateful for the FBI’s reward to help solve the hate crime that SF Fire Dept. estimated caused $2 million in damages.

The reward information on the arson should lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Agent Fair reminded in his announcement that the FBI is responsible for protecting civil rights and First Amendment rights, including free exercise of religious beliefs.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI San Francisco Division at 415-553-7400 or tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous. You can also contact the San Francisco Police Department's Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD, which guarantees the callers’ anonymity.