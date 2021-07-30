54-year-old man killed in Treasure Island hit and run collision

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run collision Thursday night on San Francisco's Treasure Island. The victim was identified Friday as 54-year-old William Hurt, according to the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

The deadly collision was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Treasure Island Road, where a vehicle struck Hurt and fled the scene, according to police.

Hurt, a San Francisco resident, died shortly after the collision, police said.

Police have not released any description of the suspect vehicle or its driver.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.