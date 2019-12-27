6-year-old boy shot in Vallejo upgraded to stable condition

A 6-year-old boy who was in critical condition after a shooting in Vallejo on Christmas Eve is now in stable condition.

The little boy was outside on the sidewalk with his family around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Ohio and Mariposa streets when shots rang out. He was hit in the torso by a stray bullet.

He is still being treated at Children's Hosptial in Oakland where his condition was upgraded from critical to stable.

Witnesses said as many as 20 shots were fired and stray bullets hit at least two homes.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the shooter.