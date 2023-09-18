61-year-old Napa man survives stabbing, fights assailant with same knife

article

A 61-year-old Napa man survived a stabbing last weekend by fighting back with the knife the suspect used on him.

Napa County Sheriff's deputies said the attack happened at a home on the 5200 block of Silverado Trail, and resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old Andrew Kenneth Dixon.

The homeowner noticed a stranger, later identified as Dixon, on his property and when he confronted him, the suspect stabbed him in the back, according to authorities. The victim then grabbed the knife out of his back and stabbed the suspect.

After the suspect fell to the ground, the homeowner held him at knifepoint as a family member called 911, deputies told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Both men were rushed to hospitals and treated for stab wounds.

Dixon was booked into jail for attempted murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The homeowner, who was not identified, is expected to survive.

