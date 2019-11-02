69-year-old San Francisco woman identified as victim in deadly pedestrian crash

article

A 69-year-old pedestrian died from her injuries after being struck by a truck in San Francisco's Mission District Thursday, police said.

The woman, however, succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

She's been identified by the city's medical examiner's office as Pilsoo Seong of San Francisco.

The driver of the truck that struck Seong stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers did not arrest the driver, police said.