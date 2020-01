article

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck between the islands of Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday.

The temblor was centered about 78 miles north-northwest from the town of Lucea, Jamaica and 87 miles from Cuba at around 11:10 a.m. PST, according to the United States Geological Survey. Initially, the USGS reported the magnitude at 7.3.

It's not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

KTVU's Claudine Wong said she felt the quake in Miami.