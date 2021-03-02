7 arrested, 7 guns recovered in Oakland

Oakland police arrested seven suspects with multiple firearms following a shooting witnessed by officers Saturday evening.

Officers were already working in the area of the 2900 block of Capp Street at about 6:35 p.m. when gunfire erupted, striking only nearby vehicles.

Officers said several armed people believed to be involved in the shooting fled the scene.

More officers responded to the area with a helicopter and an emergency rescue vehicle, along with drones from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Following an extensive search, officers arrested seven people and seven guns -- some of them assault rifles -- in the 1100 block of 60th Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Robbery Division at (510) 238-3326.