7 Bay Area schools recognized in this year's list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

Seven Bay Area schools are among 28 in the state and 325 nationwide that were recognized Tuesday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced.

Under the program, which is in its 38th year, schools are given blue ribbon recognition based on overall academic performance or noteworthy progress in closing achievement gaps, according to federal education officials.

"In identifying several hundred outstanding schools annually, the program celebrates school excellence, turn around stories, and closing subgroup achievement gaps," program officials said.

The schools recognized in the Bay Area are:

Dr. T.J. Owens Gilroy Early College Academy in the Gilroy Unified School District

Burton Valley Elementary School in the Lafayette School District

Saint Simon Parish School in the Diocese of San Jose

Technology High School in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District

Ross Elementary School in the Ross Elementary School District

Chinese Immersion School at DeAvila in the San Francisco Unified School District

Challenger School - Berryessa in the Challenger School District

"This year's cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish," Cardona said in a statement.

For a full list of the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, click here.

KTVU contributed to this story, which was reported from Oakland, Calif.