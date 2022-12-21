7 displaced in San Francisco Noe Valley fire

The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a home in Noe Valley on Wednesday morning, which investigators said was caused by heater in the wall that overheated.

The fire at Castro and Elizabeth street was contained by 6:30 a.m.; it was put out in less than an hour.

Capt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire traveled up from the basement and took about 70 firefighters to battle the blaze.

One man inside the burning home was able to get out. A couple who lives next door said their smoke alarms went off at 4 a.m. because smoke was flowing into their kitchen. They called 911 and ran outside with their two children and two other adults who were also living with them.

In all, seven people were displaced due to fire and smoke damage.