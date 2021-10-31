7 hospitalized following traffic collision in Concord

A traffic collision early Sunday morning in Concord sent seven people to the hospital, three of which were airlifted due to the severity of their injuries.

The collision was reported early Sunday morning at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Port Chicago Highway, according to a 12:45 a.m. tweet from Concord Police.

There's no word on the current condition of the victims, or the extent of their injuries.

It's also not clear what caused the crash.

Concord police are investigating.