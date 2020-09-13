7 hospitalized, including 4 CHP officers, after possible fentanyl exposure

Seven people, including four California Highway Patrol officers, were rushed to the hospital Sunday after possibly being exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Officials responded Sunday morning to a report of a possible DUI driver on the south end of the Golden Gate Bridge, according to Andrew Barclay with the California Highway Patrol. They say the vehicle had crashed by the time officers were on the scene.

Around 11:45 a.m., an officer approached the vehicle on the northbound lanes of the bridge, found the driver unresponsive, and then got inside to put the car in park before being overcome by a chemical, officials said. He began displaying symptoms of a possible fentanyl exposure.

"Fentanyl is a chemical that is extremely deadly," said Barclay. "It only takes a very, very small dose to kill an adult human, so this is something we have to take very seriously."

A second officer and a tow truck driver pulled the disoriented officer out of the vehicle and administered Narcan, a nasal spray that can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.

The suspect was also given Narcan and transported to the hospital.

In total, 4 CHP officers, a Golden Gate Bridge Patrol officer and a tow truck driver were all exposed and all displayed a range of symptoms. Each one was given Narcan and transported to the hospital.

The status of their condition was not immediately available.