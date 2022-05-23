7-year-old Fremont boy struck and killed while on his bicycle identified

A young bicyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in Fremont on Friday has been identified as 7-year-old Harit Patel, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

The fatal collision happened as the vehicle was traveling on Montrose Ave. around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

"The driver stopped after the collision and remained on scene as officers arrived," police said in a news release.

Emergency crews rendered medical aid to the child before he was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Neighbors said the boy was crossing the street ahead of his grandfather when he was struck. The vehicle then jumped the sidewalk and continued onto the lawn of a home. Neighbors said there is no stop sign at the corner and that vehicles frequently speed through the area.

