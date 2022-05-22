San Francisco taxi cab crash kills 2 pedestrians

Two women were killed when a taxi cab slammed into pedestrians at a busy intersection in San Francisco.

This happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 3rd Street and Mission Street in the SoMa neighborhood.

Police say the taxi was involved in a collision with a Mercedes before it ended up on the sidewalk.

Officer Robert Rueca with the SFPD said, "Officers responded to the scene and located pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle that drove onto the sidewalk."

Two female pedestrian were pinned underneath the taxi and were pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver and another male pedestrian were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes stayed at the scene.

Police won’t say what led to the initial collision or what direction each car was going. The pedestrians were all standing together when they were hit.

"This is a neighborhood that is disproportionally afflicted with traffic accidents," said Supervisor Matt Dorsey whose district includes the area.

He said the SoMa area is crowded with lots of cars and pedestrians.

The names of the victims have not been released.