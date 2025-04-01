7-year-old girl killed by falling boulder at Tahoe resort

article

A falling boulder at a Lake Tahoe ski resort struck and killed a 7-year-old girl who’s being remembered as a joyful and "shining star."

The child was identified by Nevada's Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday as Adelyn Grimes of Reno.

What we know:

The boulder struck the girl on Saturday afternoon at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village on Lake Tahoe’s north shore.

"The manner of death was accident," the medical examiner’s office said. "The cause of death was blunt force injuries of the neck and chest."

In a statement released by Diamond Peak on Monday, the resort said emergency crews were called to respond to "a non-skiing accident involving a child."

Diamond Peak expressed heartbreak over the tragedy.

"The entire Diamond Peak Ski Resort family has been deeply affected," the resort said, adding, "We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the child involved, to the members of the Sugar Bowl race team, and to the entire Lake Tahoe ski racing community, all of whom have been profoundly saddened by the accident."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the child was at Diamond Peak as part of an event related to the ski race team.

KTVU reached out to Sugar Bowl for further information but has not yet received a response.

Community response

In a "Meal Train" sign-up organized to support the family "during this unimaginable time," the little girl, known to loved ones as Addie, was described as "a shining star who brought immense joy and laughter to those who knew her."

A GoFundMe has also been established to help the child’s family. The fundraising effort asked for the community’s help as Addie’s parents prepared to bury their child.

The money would also be used to allow the family to take time to grieve and be with Addie’s brother.

The photo shared with the fundraiser shows a bright-eyed smiling little girl looking at the camera as she's hugging a little boy, presumably her brother.

"The unexpected death of a child," the GoFundMe said, "is an unimaginable loss that no one could prepare for."

