Multiple crashes, spin-outs shutdown Westbound I-80 at Donner Lake Interchange

The Brief Winter weather is wreaking havoc for drivers on Interstate 80 at the Nevada state line. Chain controls have been on and off, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Winter is getting the last laugh on drivers heading back from the Sierra-Tahoe area. Multiple crashes and spin-outs were reported Monday on Interstate 80 at the Donner Summit.

What we know:

Chain controls were on again, off again throughout the day. California Highway Patrol alerted drivers late this afternoon that chain controls were ultimately back on over the Donner Summit.

Westbound traffic was held at the Nevada state line and in Truckee because of the spin-outs.

Caltrans District 3 officials said there was no estimated time for reopening the roadway. They reported multiple collisions in the Blue Canyon area.

Video posted by Caltrans showed semi-trucks visibly rolling at a crawl in wintry conditions.

Our own Allie Rasmus was turned around at Highway 89 after being forced off of westbound 80 at the Donner Pass.

Officials reminded drivers to slow down during inclement weather and that the storm was not over yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in the Sierra until 11 p.m. The forecast calls for 1' to 3' of snow at some of the peak elevations.

Palisades Tahoe ski resort reported they had seen 6 inches of snow overnight with another foot possible by the end of the day.

Drivers are being referred to the Caltrans QuickMap app for the latest conditions.

The Source Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, KTVU reporter Allie Rasmus, National Weather Serivce, and KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales