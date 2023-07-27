70-year-old Oakland man allegedly stabs man in head, arms with hunting knife

An Oakland resident has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man 16 times in the head and arms on a bus, authorities said.

On July 17 on an AC Transit bus near East 15th Street and Ninth Avenue, 70-year-old Edward Lee Corley allegedly stabbed a victim 16 times after having a "seemingly innocuous conversation" with a hunting knife.

Because the incident occurred on public transportation, two enhancements – use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime and severe bodily injury infliction – have been added to the charges, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

"AC Transit serves as a vital lifeline for countless individuals within our county, providing safe and reliable transportation…any act of violence aboard these buses is an affront to the safety and well-being of our community," said DA Pamela Price in a statement.

Corley is facing felonies relating to the use of a weapon and violent conduct by a felon in addition to the attempted murder charge.

The status of the victim is currently not known. Officials didn't say whether or not Corley and the victim knew each other.