article

A 76-year-old man was found Thursday more than two days after he went missing from San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Frank Ortega Sr. had been found as of 5:54 p.m.

Ortega had been last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South 21st Street., San Jose police said.

Don't forget to download our new and improved KTVU mobile app