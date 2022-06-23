76,000 lbs of trash picked up along San Francisco streets after Warriors parade

Thousands of fans from across the Bay Area traveled to San Francisco for the Warriors' championship parade and while it lasted just a few hours, a big mess was left behind.

It took San Francisco Public Works employees a few shifts to clean up all the mess.

The department said workers picked up 2,560 pounds of trash in one shift.

"With cleanup for the #WarriorsParade during, after, into the evening and this morning - we collected a total of... 38 TONS — that’s 76,000 lbs!" the department said in a tweet.

Piles of litter and blue and gold confetti were cleaned up along the parade route on Market Street.