Expand / Collapse search

78-year-old woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for Lafayette crossing guard's death

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Lafayette
KTVU FOX 2

School crossing guard killed in Lafayette remembered as hero

School crossing guard Ashley Dias, who was killed in Lafayette, is being remembered as hero. James Torrez reports.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 78-year-old woman was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the death of a middle school crossing guard in Lafayette.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office announced the misdemeanor charges against Phyllis Meehan Friday for allegedly mowing down Ashley Steven Dias on Sep. 8. 

"This tragic incident has impacted an entire community," said District Attorney Diana Becton. "The loss of Ashley Dias is a solemn reminder that drivers must exercise caution and care when children and pedestrians are present."

Lafayette crossing guard struck and killed while trying to save children

Ashley Dias is being hailed as a hero for pushing a child to safety outside of Stanley Middle School in Lafayette when he was struck and killed by an SUV. KTVU's Henry Lee reports

Dias worked as a crossing guard at Stanley Middle School and was killed right outside the school.

Prosecutors said Meehan was picking her grandson up from middle school when she collided with a vehicle and proceeded to accelerate into a crosswalk.

Witnesses said Dias pushed a student out of the path of Meehan's GMC Yukon before being fatally struck.

The student sustained significant scapes and bruises. Dias died from his injuries that day. 