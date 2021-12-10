78-year-old woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for Lafayette crossing guard's death

A 78-year-old woman was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the death of a middle school crossing guard in Lafayette.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office announced the misdemeanor charges against Phyllis Meehan Friday for allegedly mowing down Ashley Steven Dias on Sep. 8.



"This tragic incident has impacted an entire community," said District Attorney Diana Becton. "The loss of Ashley Dias is a solemn reminder that drivers must exercise caution and care when children and pedestrians are present."

Dias worked as a crossing guard at Stanley Middle School and was killed right outside the school.

Prosecutors said Meehan was picking her grandson up from middle school when she collided with a vehicle and proceeded to accelerate into a crosswalk.

Witnesses said Dias pushed a student out of the path of Meehan's GMC Yukon before being fatally struck.

The student sustained significant scapes and bruises. Dias died from his injuries that day.