Lafayette residents want more safety precautions after crossing guard's death

Published 
Lafayette
The death of a school crossing guard after being hit by a car has left people of Lafayette looking for answers. They are urging Lafayette City Council to take action and make the streets safer for pedestrians.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Dozens of Lafayette residents urged the city council on Monday to make the streets safer for pedestrians.

That's because on Sept. 8, Ashley Dias was struck by a speeding SUV while on duty as a crossing guard in front of Stanley Middle School. 

Dias was lauded as hero, as witnesses say he pushed kids out of the way of the speeding vehicle.

"We need you to put in the same effort and commitment into making our city safe," one resident said at the meeting. 

