80-year-old gets new Fitbit after previous one stolen during frightening attack

San Leandro police detectives handed 80-year-old Alfred Li a new Fitbit.

The company sent it Tuesday to replace the one that was stolen from him during a frightening attack.

Surveillance video shows two juveniles attacking Li near his home while he was out for his daily walk on May 8. A third person, an 11-year-old, also appears in the video. .You can hear the suspects' high-pitched laughter as they run away with the Fitbit they had just stolen.

"I felt rage. I felt anger. What has society turned into," questioned Michael Li, the victim's son.

He said his father, a retired independent truck driver, is recovering but has made changes.

"A little nervous going back out on his walks. He's altered his daily routine at public malls and parks, he said.

Police still are looking for one more attacker. They have arrested two juveniles, a 17-year-old charged with robbery and an 11-year-old. But under California law, a person under 12-years of age cannot be prosecuted.

"However, we are working with the juvenile justice center to offer him some mentoring and a diversion program to get him on the right track," said San Leandro Police Lieutenant Ali Khan.

Police say there is no evidence of a hate crime.

Investigators were looking to see whether they could find the stolen Fitbit and called the company.

"Our initial intention was to see if there is a tracking device that we could attempt to locate where his watch was. Fitbit was gracious enough to offer a brand new watch for the victim," said Khan.

Li received the new device through the police department.

"He was beside himself when he found out. It was something that was lost and found. He wasn't expecting that. And it was certainly appreciated," said the victim's son.

The victim's family says they want to bring awareness that seniors are being attacked on the streets.