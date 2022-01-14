82-year-old man goes missing from Hayward, police ask for help locating him

article

An 82-year-old Asian man went missing Friday morning and Hayward police are asking for help locating him, police said.

Mun Han is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, according to police. Police don't have a description of Han's pants or shoes.

Han was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. in the area around Catalpa Way and Hesperian Boulevard, police said. Han is known to walk along Hesperian Boulevard as far north as Oakland.

He requires regular medication for a health condition, according to police.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7000 or call 911. Callers can reference report No. 22-2423.









