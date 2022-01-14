Expand / Collapse search

82-year-old man goes missing from Hayward, police ask for help locating him

By Keith Burbank
Mun Han - 82-year-old, Asian Adult Male, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green sweater (see photograph), unknown pants, and unknown-colored shoes in missing last seen in Hayward. (Hayward Police Department vi

HAYWARD, Calif. - An 82-year-old Asian man went missing Friday morning and Hayward police are asking for help locating him, police said. 

Mun Han is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, according to police. Police don't have a description of Han's pants or shoes.

Han was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. in the area around Catalpa Way and Hesperian Boulevard, police said. Han is known to walk along Hesperian Boulevard as far north as Oakland. 

He requires regular medication for a health condition, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7000 or call 911. Callers can reference report No. 22-2423. 
  

  
  
 