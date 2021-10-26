86-year-old woman reported missing in San Francisco found safe

An 86-year-old woman who was reported missing in San Francisco has been located, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said Belen Rosalia Hurtado was found on Tuesday and has since been reunited with her family. Authorities would not provide information on the woman's whereabouts.

San Francisco police asked the public's help in locating Belen Rosalia Hurtado, 86, who was last seen on Oct. 25, 2021.

Before she was located, authorities said Hurtado was last seen on Monday as she was leaving her home in the 2000 block of Pine Street in the city's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood.

San Francisco police asked the public's help in locating Belen Rosalia Hurtado, 86, who was last seen on Oct. 25, 2021.