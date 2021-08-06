87-year-old San Francisco woman found with stab wounds two hours after reported missing

article

An 87-year-old woman was found with a life-threatening stab wound about two hours after her family reported her missing, San Francisco police said.

Police responded to a report of a possible stabbing on Thursday night, at approximately 11:15 p.m., near Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street. Officers found an elderly woman at the scene with an "apparent stab wound" on her upper body, according to police records.

Medics were summoned to the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim's family member reported her missing roughly two hours before the police located her. Police said the victim left her home around 6:30 p.m. for a walk but did not return.

Investigators are looking to see if foul play was a factor in the incident. Police did not indicate if there were any suspects involved.

In June, Daniel Cauich was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 94-year-old woman of Asian descent in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood.