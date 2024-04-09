9.6 million lethal doses of fentanyl removed from San Francisco streets

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom first deployed California Highway Patrol officers to San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood to assist local authorities in combating its fentanyl crisis nearly a year ago, 9.6 million lethal doses of the drug have been seized.

"These results are a testament to the effective collaboration among state, local, and federal law enforcement in San Francisco. We will continue to work together to get drugs off our streets, address crime, and make our communities safer," Newsom said in a news release on Tuesday.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 mg, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

The joint operation between the state and San Francisco began May 1, 2023, as the city wrestled with disrupting the supply of the drug. State and local officials said that the collaborative effort has produced positive results.

Furthermore, San Francisco has reported a 32% drop in property crime and a 14% reduction in violent crime citywide from January 1 to March 31, compared to the previous year, city officials announced last week.