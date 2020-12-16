9 displaced in Oakland house fire in Lower Bottoms neighborhood

article

A house fire in Oakland is under control Wednesday afternoon, but as many as nine people have been displaced, Oakland fire officials say.

The two-alarm fire at 8th Street between Campbell and Chester streets involved two structures. It was first reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. and by 3 p.m. was under control.

As many as 50 firefighters responded to the blaze in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood.

Of those displaced three are children. The Red Cross has been notified. No injuries were reported.

It is not clear how the fire began.

This is a breaking news story.

