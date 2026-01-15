9 hospitalized after car crashes into AC Transit bus in Oakland

article

The Brief The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. near International Boulevard and 80th Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed a Honda sedan "attempted an abrupt U-turn directly into the path of the coach." Nine people were taken from the scene by ambulance, but there were no reports of severe or life-threatening injuries.



Nine people were hospitalized on Thursday night after a car crashed into an AC Transit bus in Oakland.

AC Transit Media Affairs and Strategic Initiatives Manager Robert Lyles told KTVU that the crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. near International Boulevard and 80th Avenue.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the bus was traveling northbound in the center bus-only lane when a Honda sedan driving in the lane beside "attempted an abrupt U-turn directly into the path of the coach," Lyles said.

"A total of nine individuals – eight on board the coach and the driver of the Honda – were transported from the scene by ambulance," Lyles said. "Although transported, there are no reports of severe or life-threatening injuries."