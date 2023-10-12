9 teens involved in police pursuit in Oakland

Nine teens early Friday morning were involved in a police pursuit from East Oakland to West Oakland – one of three early-morning chases in the Bay Area within a few hours.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Washabaugh said a group of nine teens stole a car in West Oakland, prompting officers to follow that car to Bergedo Drive and Edes Avenue about 3 a.m.

Two of the teens ran away, Washabaugh said.

The other seven were released to their parents and guardians. Of the seven, the CHP said three will be recommended for charging.

One of the parents who was picking up their child from the scene mentioned their daughter ran away from home two weeks ago.

No one was injured but three CHP cars were struck and damaged, including a mangled SUV, police said.

Five other vehicles were also damaged, Washabaugh said. Video at the scene shows it looked like a parked minivan looked like it had been sideswiped.

CHP officers were also busy pursuing suspect cars in San Francisco and Lafayette, as well, on Thursday.