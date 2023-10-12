Three early-morning car chases spark frantic Bay Area freeways for police, commuters

A rash of separate car chases on Bay Area freeways early Thursday morning sparked frantic freeways for police and commuters out on the road.

The California Highway Patrol said there were at least three car chases in San Francisco, Oakland and Lafayette – with the first starting as early as 2 a.m. In two of the chases, the drivers got away. In the second, nine teenagers who allegedly stole a car were detained and many were then released to the custody of their guardians.

The first car chase was reported about 2 a.m. in San Francisco, which resulted in an officer being dragged by a car. That suspect got away, the CHP said.

In the second chase, police said a group of nine teens stole a car in West Oakland. The CHP then chased that car about 3 a.m. to Bergedo Drive and Edes Avenue.

Two of the teens ran away, the CHP said. The other seven were released to their parents and guardians. The CHP said three of the teens will be charged.

No one was injured but several CHP cars were struck and damaged, including a mangled SUV, police said.

In addition, video at the scene shows it looked like a parked minivan looked like it had been sideswiped.

Then, about 4:30 a.m., video shows a police chase a car on Highway 24 from Lafayette into Oakland. The CHP lost the driver and the car at some point.

These three chases come after another high-speed chase in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, some of which was captured on aerial video.

That chase began in Oakland and ended on Highway 24, when three suspects jumped out of the car on the highway.

At least two were arrested shortly afterward, which was captured on SkyFox helicopter video. Details on that chase were also not made public.