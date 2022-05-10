9 tons of trash pulled out of Lake Tahoe

Tuesday is the final day of a yearlong clean-up around Lake Tahoe.



Divers have been picking up trash along the entire 72-mile shoreline of the lake and out at least one-quarter of a mile underwater.



So far, divers have carried out more than 21,000 individual pieces of trash, weighing a total of nine tons.

Organizers say the ‘Clean Up the Lake’ campaign was designed to keep maintain the lake's reputation as one of the clearest lakes in the world.