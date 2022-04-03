9-year-old girl injured in Stockton shooting

Police in Stockton are investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured after she was stuck by gunfire on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Van Gogh Lane in the city's Weston Ranch neighborhood west of Interstate Highway 5, according to a 6:09 p.m. tweet from Stockton Police Department.

The girl is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

They urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (209) 937-8377.

