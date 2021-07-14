911 tapes released in ex-49er Richard Sherman's arrest

Police released a 911 call after former 49ers football star Richard Sherman was arrested in a Seattle suburb Wednesday morning.

The call shows Sherman's wife made the first call to police.

"I need officers to my house now. My husband is drunk and belligerent," Sherman's wife tells the 911 operator.

Another 911 call led officers to respond to Sherman's in-law's home in Redmond. Just before 2 a.m. police said Sherman was trying to break in. At first Sherman was cooperative, but the situation changed.

"At the point in time that the officers made physical contact with him, he resisted. An altercation occurred and then subsequently a K9 was deployed to assist in gaining compliance in taking him into custody," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

Sherman was treated for a minor injury before being booked into jail where he will remain until his initial court appearance set for tomorrow.

Advertisement

Sherman faces several charges including; resisting arrest, burglary and domestic violence.