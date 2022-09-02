94-year-old dies at facility after drinking unknown substance: report

The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after drinking an unknown substance.

The Chronicle reports his death occurred four days after a 93-year-old woman died at a facility, owned by the same company, Atria, in San Mateo.

Employees there, reportedly mistakenly gave her dishwashing liquid to drink instead of juice.

"It is unclear whether the resident ingested anything harmful. We were initially notified that the resident was doing well, but sadly we were informed last night that he passed away due to unknown causes," Atria’s statement said to the Chronicle said. "We are continuing to examine the matter, and the staff members involved have been suspended pending the results of our internal investigation"

San Mateo police were investigating the incident jointly with the California Department of Social Services Ombudsman, according to authorities.