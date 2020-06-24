A 5.8M earthquake shook between the Sequoia and Death Valley National Parks

A preliminary 5.8M earthquake shook about 10 miles south/southeast of Lone Pine, California Wednesday morning. Lone Pine is located between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the earthquake was reported at 10:40 a.m PT. There are no initial reports of damage from the earthquake.

At the beginning of California Governor Gavin Newsom's briefing on Wednesday, he mentioned that 47,000 people were alerted early by the MyShake app.

Since the first earthquake, a number of smaller but powerful quakes have occurred in the area, including these quakes that registered at a 3.0 magnitude or higher:

A 3.4M earthquake at 10:45 a.m PT

A 4.6M earthquake at 10:59 a.m. PT

A 3.7M earthquake at 11:20 a.m. PT

A 3.3M earthquake at 11:25 a.m. PT

A 3.0M earthquake at 11:26 a.m. PT

Dr. Lucy Jones said the 4.6M earthquake from a couple of days ago in this area was a foreshock to this earthquake.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.