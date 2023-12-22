A See's Candies location is closing in San Francisco on Christmas Eve

See's Candies is closing one of its downtown San Francisco on Christmas Eve.

SFGate reported a sign on the door of the store at Embarcadero Center announced the news.

The 102-year-old company has upheld its reputation as a holiday staple.

If you're looking for your fix of holiday chocolate, you can still get a box from the nearby See's Candies at the corner of Market and Sutter streets.

See’s Candies opened its first Bay Area store in 1936, and now has more than 200 shops across the country.

